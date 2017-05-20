Beyoncé's Closest Family and Friends Get in Formation at Her Star-Studded Baby Shower

Push it real good!
Earlier today, Beyoncé and her A-list posse, consisting of her closest friends and family, got gussied up for a festive baby shower, which was dubbed the "Carter Push Party." A source tells E! News that the bash was at a private residence in Beverly Hills.
Michelle Williams, Serena Williams, Tina Knowles, La La Anthony, Kelly Rowland and jeweler-to-the-stars Lorraine Schwartz and more were just some of the fine females who came out to celebrate the songstress, who is pregnant with twins.
Jay Z's lady love was walking around with her bare belly, which was tattooed with Henna, reports People.
Proud mama Tina posted a video of the lively crew, who all donned colorful ensembles, on her Instagram, as they all excitedly wished the "Formation" singer said a "Happy Carter Push Party!" The eye-catching home was decorated with several vibrant prints, furniture and backdrops.
Of course, we love that Bey, Michelle and Kelly are once again having a mini Destiny's Child reunion at the party. The ladies may have split up their music group in 2005, but 12 years later it's clear their friendship is as strong as ever.
Tina also made sure to point out La La, who has been going through some trying times in her personal life, and calling out just how fierce she's looking. "This woman gets more beautiful every time i see her!! Hotttness personified!!! @lala," wrote Tina.
For the baby shower, Tina opted for a black dress, which she accessorized with colorful beaded earrings. La La smiled wide in a black dress paired with a printed overcoat.
On Feb. 1, the Lemonade songstress announced she was pregnant with twins on Instagram.
"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters," she captioned the headline-making picture.