Inside Pippa Middleton's Wedding Reception: Get All the Deets

Earlier today, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews officially tied the knot in an intimate 100-person ceremony at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England, just miles away from where she and her royal sibling grew up.
"The church bells at St. Marks's Church began to peal. They are man and wife!" a source confirmed to E! News.
From the picturesque church to the traditional morning suits and the royal page boys, the whole event was very English. But of course, what we really want to know about is what's going on behind closed doors at Carole and Michael Middleston's 16-acre estate, where the decidedly less traditional, 300-person wedding reception, is being held.
We've got all the deets on Pippa and James post-ceremony bash:
Password Approved: Prior to being driven in convoy to the house, the wedding guests were asked to congregate at the Bucklebury Village Hall to park their cars and were given the opportunity to change. Men were even offered fresh white shirts if they wanted to change out of what they were wearing. Before the convoy left, each wedding guest had to get their photo identification checked (and a special password, guests were asked to choose months ago), says an insider.
Glass Palace: The guests have convened in a $100K glass palace that took three days to erect on the Middleton's estate.
Date Night: Only hours after the nuptials, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their much-awaited arrival at the newlyweds' reception Saturday evening at the Middleton family home.
Spitfire Performance: The crowd was treated to an acrobatic aerial performance of Supermarine Spitfire, the most widely produced and strategically important British single-seat fighter of World War II.
Speeches: According to a source, close friends and family did speeches around 9:30 p.m.
Beatles tribute: The room broke out into a huge Beatles sing-a-long to the Beatles' cover of the Isley Brothers' "Shout" at 10 p.m. An onlooker says that many were chanting and singing along during it.