Pamela Anderson Trades Signature Bombshell Style for Slicked-Back Look at 2017 Cannes

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images
Pamela Anderson looked almost unrecognizable when she hit the 2017 Cannes Film Festival red carpet for the premiere of the French drama 120 Beats Per Minute on Saturday in France.
Sporting slicked-back hair and a Vivienne Westwood frock, the former Baywatch babe's new look has erupted on the Internet, causing many to call out her drastically different appearance.
Known for her famous voluminous blonde locks and her bombshell style (like she's pictured above at an event in 2015), the 49-year-old opted for some dramatic changes for her film festival attire, including the structured and ruched navy blue gown, which highlighted her trim waist and a pair of over-sized diamond-encrusted statement earrings. Of course her slicked-back hairstyle certainly caught some people's attention.
Anderson is certainly causing chatter with her Cannes appearance, but she has been making a name for herself in the world of activism.
Earlier in the week, the blonde attended the Global Gift Gala at the famed Hotel George V in Paris. She was awarded Philanthropist Award at the glittering gala. In her acceptance speech, the icon admitted, "I never wanted to be an actress. That was a fluke."
Recently she's been romantically linked to WikiLeaks' controversial leader, Julian Assange, who has been living in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London's Knightsbridge neighborhood because he's wanted for questioning in Sweden over a rape allegation from 2010, and has avoided extradition by living in the embassy since June 2012.
Getting into acting may have been a fluke, but the fact that she's been able to stay in the limelight and relevant for over 25 years is anything but a fluke.
She first became a household name when she pulled on that bright red one-piece in the early '90s. From 1992-1997, the superstar stole America's hearts when starred in NBC's hit show, Baywatch, which has now been adapted for film.
In the upcoming film, due out on May 25, Kelly Rohrbach suits up in Anderson's icon bathing suit-wearing role. Anderson and her former co-star David Hasselhoff did secure cameos in the highly anticipated comedy starring Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson.