Tarek El Moussa Claps Back After Speculation His ''Single Dad'' Comment Was Aimed at Christina El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa is making one thing clear: There's no bad blood between him and Christina El Moussa.
The HGTV fixture shut down speculation he had taken yet another jab at his ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-star in a recent post that alluded to Christina's absence from their kids' open house celebration at school. In the selfie posted to social media, Tarek is pictured in a classroom full of students that he captioned, "Single #dadlife. Kid's open house...mom's," adding an inquisitive emoji.
He later re-posted the snapshot on Saturday to Instagram, clarifying what his actual intentions were by sharing. "More...#FAKE news... there was NO jab at Christina," Tarek wrote. "I was referring to lots of moms for a single dad as a joke at an open house."
He continued, "Christina and I did a private open house with Taylor and her teacher earlier in the day and we had a blast. Enjoy your weekend folks!"
The exes co-parent two little ones together, daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 1.
Tarek previously came under fire by fans for poking fun at the circumstances surrounding last year's highly-publicized altercation, in which authorities located the home improvement guru via search helicopter after he had allegedly fled their house with a gun. While standing below a sign that read, "No guns, weapons of any type," Tarek added the caption "or Helicopters," a middle finger emoji and tagged Christina in the picture.
A source close to the pair told E! News at the time, "Christina does not find this funny or a joke."
Meanwhile, Christina has not responded to Tarek's latest damage control efforts, but did start her weekend off by making the love she has for their kids a very permanent thing. The blond beauty debuted two brand new tattoos on Instagram, the birth dates of Taylor and Brayden in Roman numerals on her forearm.
"Been wanting this for a long time," she said of the sweet gesture. "No time like the present. #taylorreese #braydenjames"
When E! News last sat down with the El Moussa matriarch, she said of her and Tarek's current dynamic, "We're actually really good. We've been separated for almost a year now. We've made a lot of progress on our relationship. We're just really focused on the kids, and we're really excited to start on 15 new episodes of Flip or Flop."