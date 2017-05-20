Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Family Meet John Legend and Chrissy Teigen After Oral Sex Offer Joke

Well, this outcome didn't suck.

Earlier this month, Kim Zolciak-Biermann tweeted to Chrissy Teigen that her husband John Legend was coming to perform in Atlanta and that her 4-year-old son Kash is "beyond OBSESSED" with him, adding, "Who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL," referring to her 20-year-old daughter.

Teigen responded at the time, "Plz don't blow anyone it's not that good of a show. Jk it's good but I'll get you tix without the oral."

Legend's Atlanta concert was on Friday, which was Kim's 39th birthday. She and most of her family, including Kash and Brielle, got to meet Legend backstage and also hang with Teigen. The Don't Be Tardy and former cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta also brought along husband Kroy Biermann, daughter Ariana, 15, and son KJ, who will turn 6 at the end of the month.