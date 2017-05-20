Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Family Meet John Legend and Chrissy Teigen After Oral Sex Offer Joke

Well, this outcome didn't suck.
Earlier this month, Kim Zolciak-Biermann tweeted to Chrissy Teigen that her husband John Legend was coming to perform in Atlanta and that her 4-year-old son Kash is "beyond OBSESSED" with him, adding, "Who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL," referring to her 20-year-old daughter.
Teigen responded at the time, "Plz don't blow anyone it's not that good of a show. Jk it's good but I'll get you tix without the oral."
Legend's Atlanta concert was on Friday, which was Kim's 39th birthday. She and most of her family, including Kash and Brielle, got to meet Legend backstage and also hang with Teigen. The Don't Be Tardy and former cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta also brought along husband Kroy Biermann, daughter Ariana, 15, and son KJ, who will turn 6 at the end of the month.
@chrissyteigen sooo ur hubby is comin to ATL may19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w him! who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL— Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) May 4, 2017
@MichaelCBeck @Kimzolciak @chrissyteigen yessss let michael do it instead pls thnx chrissy :)— brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) May 4, 2017
Kim posted on her Snapchat a video of her and her family sitting in their seats at Chastain Park Amphitheatre with Teigen.
"Shall we say if Brielle blew people?" the model asks.
"She didn't have to blow anybody," Kim replied, as Teigen bursts out laughing. "It's so f--king amazing!"
"Hey guys," Brielle said, smiling."
chrissy just kissed KJ and he goes "i just stole john legends wife" ?— brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) May 20, 2017
Kim posted a group photo with Legend on Instagram, writing, "Such a great way to end my birthday!! If you haven't seen @johnlegend in concert you are missing out! He is incredible!! Kash is a huge John Legend fan and watching Kash watch John made me cry! So inspiring!"
She also posted on Snapchat videos of her boys enjoying the concert.
"Anything for you Kashew," she wrote.
Kash is seen with a bruise around his eye. He was hospitalized in April for a dog bite.
"He's doing great. He actually has perfect vision in both eyes, which is all we care about," she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live earlier this month. "The rest we can fix."