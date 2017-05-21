2017 Billboard Music Awards: 5 Things to Know Before the Big Event

Roll down the windows and turn up the music. It's time for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!

Sin City's T-Mobile Arena is home to one of music's biggest evenings, as your favorite recording artists across all genres come together to—you guessed it—toast their chart-topping achievements!

With nearly 60 awards to present and more than a dozen live performances, viewers at home will understand when we say: Tonight, expect the unexpected! But before the evening officially commences, E! News is breaking down all the show-stopping red carpet looks with a star-studded presentation of Live From the Red Carpet.

Without further ado, check out five things to know about the 2017 BBMA's below: