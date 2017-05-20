Best Hats from Pippa Middleton's Wedding Ranked

Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The best part of a royal wedding: hats.
We imagine that a parade of the world's best hats looked similar to guests walking into Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews. Innovative shapes, large accents, flowers, feathers—invites arrived at St. Mark's Church dressed in their wedding best for the most anticipated wedding of the season.
Although the hats were certainly the most eye-catching, these guests didn't hold back with their ensembles. Alexander McQueen, Catherine Walker, Emilia Wickstead and Gucci were a just a few of the designers featured in the pews. Each outfit walked the line between show-stopping fashion and wedding-appropriate. Anything too bold wouldn't read well at an elite wedding, yet anything too bland would be overlooked.
Hats created the perfect way to stand out without trying too hard. With royals and celebrities alike in attendance, the most sought-after milliners were involved in the makings of the event.
Which fascinator was the most fascinating? Keep scrolling for the best!
JUSTIN TALLIS\/AFP\/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, stole the hat show with a blush fascinator, featuring a flower appliqué. She paired hat with an Alexander McQueen frock, Kiki McDonough special edition earrings and Gianvito Rossi suede nude pumps.
Rex\/Shutterstock
The shape of this hat is its best feature. Instead of the typical frame and brim, the hat maker titled a circular fabric and placed an intricate floral detail to the bottom—epic.
Frank May\/picture-alliance\/dpa\/AP Images
Va va voom! The black tulle and flower design of this appealing stunner puts this accessory somewhere in between a hat and an mind-blowing headband.
Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool\/Getty Images\r\n
Carol Middleton arrived in a light pink fascinator, whose appliqué goes through the brim. It's modern twist on a classic—perfect for the mother of the bride.
KGC-22\/STAR MAX\/IPx\/AP Images
This guest put a very feminine twist on the top hat. The bright pink fascinator is decorated with white feathers and a pink flower. It's certainly eye-catching.
Frank May\/picture-alliance\/dpa\/AP Images
Donna Air, girlfriend to Pippa and Kate's brother, James Middleton, featured an off-white fascinator that subtle, yet classy. This hat is a design from London-based milliner Jane Taylor.
Frank May\/picture-alliance\/dpa\/AP Images
This milliner took the frame of a sunhat and elevated it with an array of pink feathers. This may be the most wearable of the guests' hats.
Frank May\/picture-alliance\/dpa\/AP Images
This guest's fascinator features a number of ribbons. The location on the wider brim and twist of the ribbons make it an abstract work of art.
JUSTIN TALLIS\/AFP\/Getty Images
Lady Gabriella Windsor, daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, appeared to the ceremony in an off-white fascinator, topped with a rose appliqué. Although the brim is slightly tilted, the design is traditional, and also safe.
