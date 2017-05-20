Vanessa Bayer Leaving Saturday Night Live After Seven Seasons

Vanessa Bayer, TIFF

Mike Windle/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live is down one of its star players. 

E! News can confirm that Vanessa Bayer is leaving the sketch comedy series after a seven-season stint. (Deadline was the first to report the casting shakeup.) Bayer was SNL's longest-serving female castmember prior to her departure, joining the series in 2010 as a featured member before becoming a full-time SNL star two years later. 

Bayer's wildly popular recurring characters included her impersonation of Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green from Friends as well as Miley Cyrus and Jacob the Bar Mitzvah Boy, who appeared as a correspondent on Weekend Update

Bayer has yet to comment publicly on her exit from Saturday Night Live

Earlier this week, it was announced that Bobby Moynihan is also leaving Saturday Night Live for his new CBS comedy, Me, Myself and I. The veteran comedian, who was with SNL for nine seasons, told E! News at the 2017 CBS Upfronts that answering questions about him leaving makes him "so scared."

"We'll see. My life's dream was to be on that show and I don't ever want to leave, but [Me, Myself and I] did get picked up so we'll see," he said with a laugh.

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live's season 42 finale airs tonight at 11:30 p.m. on NBC. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is hosting, while Katy Perry is performing. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

