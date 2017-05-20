Vanessa Bayer Leaving Saturday Night Live After Seven Seasons

Saturday Night Live is down one of its star players.

E! News can confirm that Vanessa Bayer is leaving the sketch comedy series after a seven-season stint. (Deadline was the first to report the casting shakeup.) Bayer was SNL's longest-serving female castmember prior to her departure, joining the series in 2010 as a featured member before becoming a full-time SNL star two years later.

Bayer's wildly popular recurring characters included her impersonation of Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green from Friends as well as Miley Cyrus and Jacob the Bar Mitzvah Boy, who appeared as a correspondent on Weekend Update.

Bayer has yet to comment publicly on her exit from Saturday Night Live.