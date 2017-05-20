Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump Don Chic Looks in Saudi Arabia and Forgo Headscarves

Melania Trump donned a regal, chic look but appeared without a headscarf as she and husband and President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia Saturday. So did the U.S. leader's daughter, Ivanka Trump.

In public, local women in the Muslim country wear a hijab over their hair, or a niqab over their hair and face, or a burqa over their whole body. They are also required to wear an abaya, a loose, black robe in public, per an official dress code. Foreigners do not need to cover their heads, although they are encouraged to, and like in most countries that follow Islamic law, they are encouraged to dress modestly overall.

Melanie wore a long-sleeved, black pantsuit with wide legs, a slit collar that ended above her chest and a wide, gold-colored belt as she and her husband made their way down a red carpeted stairway from their plane at King Khalid International Airport in the capital of Riyadh.