Lady Gaga's Dear Friend Sonja Durham Dies Following Cancer Battle

Lady Gaga is mourning the loss of one of her closest confidantes.

The pop star's longtime friend, Sonja Durham, has passed away from stage IV cancer. Per TMZ, who was first to report the news, Sonja's husband took to social media to share she died "peacefully and beautifully" at home.

Gaga has yet to address the news directly, but did dedicate a recent Instagram post to her pal of almost a decade. "Watching one of my best friends in the world show unfathomable courage, strength, and positivity while battling cancer has really changed my life," she wrote. "Thank you Sonja for inspiring me and all of us everyday with your joy."