Prince George Was an Adorable Page Boy Just Like Dad Prince William Was as a Child

He gets it from his daddy!
Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest child, son Prince George, was just as cute as his father was some 30 years ago when he served as a page boy at his aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews Saturday. The 3-year-old's sister Princess Charlotte, 2, was also part of the bridal party.
George wore a bespoke long-sleeve buttoned white shirt with gold silk breeches and white tights by Spanish retailer Pepa & Co. Charlotte and the other bridesmaids wore dresses by the brand. All the outfits were custom-made.
Justin Tallis/Tim Graham/Getty Images
Press Association via AP Images
When he was a kid, William served as a page boy at his uncle Prince Andrew's wedding to Sarah Ferguson in 1986, wearing a sailor outfit, in true '80s style. And like many boys at weddings, he did not seem very excited to be there.
William also served as a page boy at the 1988 wedding of Camilla Dunne and Rupert Soames, a grandson of former U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill. The prince wore a white button-down shirt, high-waist cream pants and pastel pink suspenders to match the bridesmaids' dresses.