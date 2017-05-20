Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress and Whole Outfit Details Revealed

Pippa Middleton walked down the aisle in an ivory bespoke lace wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon when she wed James MatthewsSaturday.
The dress featured a high neckline, cap sleeves, a corseted bodice with draping to the front, a full skirt and a heart-shaped detail at the back.
"I was thrilled to work with Pippa on her wedding dress," Deacon said in a statement to reporters. "The bespoke silk cotton lace was hand appliqued to create an illusion of the dress having 'no seams'. The lace bodice is embroidered with pearl detailing over an organza and tulle underskirt, which has layer upon layer to enable a floor sweeping movement."
"It's a privilege to show the craftsmanship that my team produces in London and a real testament to Pippa's support of British fashion," he added.
Pippa paired the look with a bespoke double-tier, cathedral-length tulle Stephen Jones veil with embroidered pearls, a handmade Maidenhair fern tiara and diamond earrings by Robinson Pelham and ivory satin Manolo Blahnik pumps with pearl detailing.
The bride had worn the same earrings to sister Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2011 royal wedding, in which she served as the maid of honor.
At her own wedding, Pippa also carried a bouquet of peony, sweet pea, astilbe, freesia, waxflower, green bell and alchemilla mollis by Lavender Green Flowers.
Deacon, a British designer, is known for his daring womenswear looks, which have also been known to contain pop culture references. In 2008, he debuted a collection inspired by the '80s videogame Pac-Man.
Deacon's designs have been worn by celebs such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Kate Beckinsale, Victoria Beckham and Kate Hudson.
Deacon studied at London Central St Martins design school with fellow designers Luella Bartley and Alexander Mcqueen, who died in 2010. Pippa's sister Kate Middleton had worn one of his bridal designs when she wed Prince William at their 2011 royal wedding, while Pippa herself wore an ivory Alexander McQueen maid-of-honor dress.