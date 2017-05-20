Where Was Meghan Markle at Pippa Middleton's Wedding?

Did Meghan Markle attend Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding ceremony?

The couple tied the knot at St. Mark's Church at a private estate in Englefield, Berkshire in England Saturday in front of family and friends.

Harry was seen arriving via a private entrance, a source told E! News exclusively, and unlike the bride and groom and many of their other guests, he was not photographed there by the paparazzi who gathered outside. It was initially thought Meghan may have arrived with the prince but she was not spotted.

Another source had told E! News earlier in the week that they had planned to use the private entrance in advance, adding. "The other door is how guests who don't want to be on camera will enter the church."

"Right now Harry and Meghan are leaning towards not wanting to attract extra attention, especially on a day that's not about them," the source said. "It takes the pressure off."

It is unclear if she will attend the reception, set to take place at the bride's parents' home.