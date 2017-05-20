Here Comes the Bride! Pippa Middleton Arrives at the Church for Her Wedding to James Matthews

Here comes the bride!

Pippa Middleton has officially arrived to St. Mark's Church for her wedding to fiancé James Matthews. The stunning future Mrs. smiled to photographers in a lace gown, small tiara and veil over her face. The dress features a keyhole back with ornate lace detailing.

The dress was designed by Giles Deacon with a veil by Stephen Jones, a Maidenhair Fern tiara and Manolo Blahnik ivory satin shoes. The bride arrived to the church in an open-top vintage car alongside her father, Michael Middleton.