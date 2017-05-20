Prince Harry and Prince William Spotted! See All of the Arrivals at Pippa Middleton's Wedding
by
Samantha Schnurr
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Looking dapper, gentlemen!
As the minutes quickly tick to the start of
's wedding to Pippa Middleton , the guests are all arriving to take their seats for the highly anticipated nuptials. James Matthews
Pippa's brother-in-law,
, and Prince William were among the famous faces spotted on the St. Mark's Church property Saturday morning. Prince Harry
The royal siblings looked handsome as they donned tailored suits with colorful vests and matching pants. Check out more of the chic arrivals below:
AP Photo\/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool
Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton
The sister of the bride headed in to take her seat alongside a bevy of youngsters.
Samir Hussein\/Samir Hussein\/WireImage
Prince George & Princess Charlotte
The famous siblings share a precious moment before entering the church.
JUSTIN TALLIS\/AFP\/Getty Images
Maria Borrallo
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's nanny arrived to the church ahead of the two tots, who are members of Pippa's bridal party.
Samir Hussein\/Samir Hussein\/WireImage
Carole Middleton and James Middleton
The mother of the bride and brother of the bride headed into the church arm in arm.
Samir Hussein\/Samir Hussein\/WireImage
Princess Eugenie
The princess walked in with her boyfriend
Jack Brooksbank while donning a dark dress and colorful heels.
Samir Hussein\/Samir Hussein\/WireImage
Donna Air
The British actress, who is dating Pippa's brother
James Middleton, smiled as she arrived in a cream coat and coordinating fascinator.
Samir Hussein\/Samir Hussein\/WireImage
Spencer Matthews
The groom's celebrity brother looked handsome in a dark suit jacket, slate pants, an orange tie and matching pocket square.
AP Photo\/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool
Roger Federer & Mirka Federer
The tennis star and his wife looked chic as they headed in for the wedding.
