Kate Middleton Dons Fascinator as She Heads to Pippa Middleton's Wedding With Prince William

The day has arrived!
With Pippa Middeton's wedding to James Matthews quickly approaching, the guests are beginning to arrive—including her royal sister, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.
Her older sister and brother-in-law, Prince William, left Kensington Palace and headed to Englefield late Saturday morning together in a car with William behind the wheel. The mother of two was spotted donning a fascinator atop her head, a signature accessory for the British fashionista.
Page boy Prince George and bridesmaid Princess Charlotte arrived with their famous parents. As for Prince Harry, William's younger brother arrived via a private entrance.
While a "no ring no bring" policy was initially suspected for these nuptials, that definitely doesn't seem to be the case as Donna Air, Pippa's brother James Middleton's girlfriend, also was spotted arriving to the church. The British actress looked elegant in a cream coat and coordinating fascinator.
The groom's brother, Spencer Matthews, arrived looking handsome in a black suit jacket, slate pants and an orange tie.
Meanwhile, additional guests are also beginning to arrive on the property for the main event. Rain seems imminent, but that hasn't stopped nearly 100 members of the media, TV trucks, additional locals and security from collecting at the scene.
A small enclosure has even been set up for locals to sit in and stay dry.
After the bride and groom say "I do," the duo will head to a reception at Middleton's family home in Bucklebury, where a luxurious reception will take place in a glass structure on the 18-acre property.
According to a source, Matthews has also officially arrived, so we just need the bride to get to the property. Stay tuned!