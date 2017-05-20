Kate Middleton Dons Fascinator as She Heads to Pippa Middleton's Wedding With Prince William

The day has arrived!

With Pippa Middeton's wedding to James Matthews quickly approaching, the guests are beginning to arrive—including her royal sister, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

Her older sister and brother-in-law, Prince William, left Kensington Palace and headed to Englefield late Saturday morning together in a car with William behind the wheel. The mother of two was spotted donning a fascinator atop her head, a signature accessory for the British fashionista.