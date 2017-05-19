Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Twins Celebrate Turning 6 With a "Magical" Birthday Party

Six years later and Mariah Carey remains obsessed with "dem babies."

While Moroccan and Monroe may have marked their official birthday on April 30, the twin's mom decided to celebrate once again by sharing new photos of their celebration on Instagram.

With help from celebrity event designer and planner Kat Minassi, Mariah created a "magical" bash that will likely be remembered for years to come.

E! News has learned the theme was blue and pink to reflect the children's favorite colors. Teddy bears were also incorporated into the theme as both kids keep a teddy bear stuffed animal on their beds at home.

Guests enjoyed delicious desserts from Rafi's Pastry, bouquets of baby pink roses from Anna's Secret Garden and even some inflatables from Sunnylife.