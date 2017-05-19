WAGS LA Star Nicole Williams Marries Larry English: "We're Both So Full of Love in This Moment!"

Nicole Williams is married!
The WAGS LA star tied the knot with fiancé Larry English at the Montage Laguna Beach on Friday, E! News can exclusively confirm.
"We're both so full of love in this moment!" Nicole and Larry tell E! News. "It's been an amazing journey getting here and we couldn't be happier! We are so overjoyed and excited for the future!"
We saw the couple get engaged on the season two finale of the hit E! series this past September. Williams was on a trip with her friends when English surprised her and proposed with a beautiful Ritani ring.
Nicole Williams and Larry English Are Engaged: All the Details on the WAGS Star's Stunning 6-Carat Diamond Ring!
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Before getting down on one knee, English told his girlfriend of four years, "I really felt like I had to come over here because you didn't have nothing to wear on your left hand. So, I thought I needed to come over here to bring you something to weigh your left hand down a little bit more. So, this was the reason I was coming here because I wanted to bring this to you."
Talking about the proposal, Williams said, "This my fairytale right now. I'm engaged to the man of my dreams!"
After getting engaged, Williams started talking babies!
"I want to have a baby tomorrow!" Williams said on the episode.
So should we be expecting baby English sometime soon? We'll have to wait and see!
Congratulations to the couple on their wedding!
See more of Nicole and Larry's big day when E!'s hit series WAGS LA returns for season three on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, only on E!