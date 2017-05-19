WAGS LA Star Nicole Williams Marries Larry English: "We're Both So Full of Love in This Moment!"

Nicole Williams is married!

The WAGS LA star tied the knot with fiancé Larry English at the Montage Laguna Beach on Friday, E! News can exclusively confirm.

"We're both so full of love in this moment!" Nicole and Larry tell E! News. "It's been an amazing journey getting here and we couldn't be happier! We are so overjoyed and excited for the future!"

We saw the couple get engaged on the season two finale of the hit E! series this past September. Williams was on a trip with her friends when English surprised her and proposed with a beautiful Ritani ring.