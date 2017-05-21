Kris Jenner Offers to Be the Surrogate for Kim Kardashian's Third Baby: "I Would Do It in Two Seconds"

Mamma mia!

Kris Jenner received quite the surprise in Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians after she was sent a letter from a lawyer whose married clients were interested in buying her eggs.

After being unable to conceive naturally, the unidentified couple sought out the family matriarch because she has an "impressive track record in producing successful and outstanding offspring." While Kris was flattered by the gesture, Kourtney Kardashian found the request to be totally bizarre.

"It's definitely a compliment that somebody wants to purchase your eggs, but she's 61," Kourtney said. "I don't think she has any eggs. That is absolutely ridiculous."