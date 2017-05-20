Harry Styles' Funniest Moments on The Late Late Show With James Corden

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Confronts Her Mom's Social Media Habit That "Feels Like Knives Jabbed in Me"
Harry Styles is quite the late-night funnyman.
The singer, who rose to fame with One Direction, has brought the laughs while appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden several times over the past couple of years.
This made it an easy decision to give him a week-long guest residency on the series this week in honor of the release of his debut self-titled solo album. And the announcement was made in true Late Late Show fashion—via footage of a FaceTime chat between him and host James Corden.
"I need to ask a favor. I'm coming to L.A. soon, and I need somewhere to stay," Styles said.
When Corden offered his home, the singer said, "God no. No, no, no, no, so. I want to stay in the studio."
Gross! During his first appearance as part of his week-long residency, Styles played a game called Flinch, in which he had to avoid flinching and continuing to drink a cup of tea while liquidated fruits were hurled at a Plexiglas screen in front of his face.
Styles took the opportunity to have a bit of fun of his own.
The next day, Harry performed the the Late Late Show monologue in Corden's place and also did a "Side Effects May Include" segment.
"Is anybody thinking of going solo? If you're thinking of going solo, you should know that there are side effects and those side effects may include: having to be the cute one, having to also be the sulky one but it's hard because you're also the cute one and there's nothing really cute about being sulky."
The following day, Harry and Corden appeared in a sketch in which they play doctors who burst into song—and dance—during a patient's surgery, then at their funeral. Morbid and hilarious at the same time, especially since they sing Lou Bega's "Mambo No. 5."
On day four, Harry appeared on Corden's popular Carpool Karaoke segment, belting out some of his new solo tracks, such as "Sweet Creature" and "Sign of the Times."
Last May, Styles appeared on The Late Late Show with his One Direction band mates, marking the group's first TV appearance as a foursome following Zayn Malik's departure.
During the episode, the guys played an intense—and hilarious—game of dodgeball with Corden.
One Direction appeared on The Late Late Show again this past December. The four played Tattoo Roulette with Corden, in which a player had to get a tattoo if they picked a box that revealed the word "tattoo" inside.
And, of course, the group appeared on Carpool Karaoke, performing several of their tracks.