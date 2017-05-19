Pippa Middleton and More Celebs Who've Been Both a Bridesmaid and a Bride

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Royal Wedding, Pippa Middleton

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Pippa Middleton rose to fame after Kate Middleton's wedding day in 2011...mostly because no one could move beyond her pert derriere in that gorgeous Alexander McQueen bridesmaid dress.

Well, six years later, the spotlight has shifted from the Duchess of Cambridge—and Pippa's booty—as the princess' younger sister prepares to walk down the aisle with her future hubby, James Matthews.

The couple is set to tie the knot at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire, on Saturday in front of an exclusive group of family and friends. 

Photos

Stars as Bridesmaids and Brides

With her wedding just hours away, we couldn't help but think about the other celebrities who've been a bridesmaid and got their own happy ending as a bride, too!

Scroll down to see them all...

Sofia Vergara, Celebrities as Bridesmaids and Brides

Instagram

Sofia Vergara

A few months before marrying Joe Manganiello in a stunning Zuhair Murad gown, Sofia was a bridesmaid for a friend in June 2015.

Eva Longoria, Celebrities as Bridesmaids and Brides

GTRES\/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Eva Longoria

The actress was a bridesmaid for a friend's wedding in Spain in May 2015. She walked down the aisle a year later with her hubby Antonio Baston in May 2016.

Beyonce, Celebrities as Bridesmaids and Brides

Josh Brasted\/WireImage

Beyoncé

The Queen B served as her sister Solange's bridesmaid during her New Orleans wedding in November 2014. Bey married Jay Z in a strapless white gown in 2008.

Ashlee Simpson, Celebrities as Bridesmaids and Brides

SC\/FameFlynet Pictures\/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Ashlee Simpson

While Jessica Simpson has been a bridesmaid more than six times, Ashlee was a bridesmaid in pal Lauren Zelman's wedding. She then married her hubby, Evan Ross, in August 2014.

Keira Knightley, Celebrities as Bridesmaids and Brides

Spread\/X17online.com\/Mirror Pix\/Splash News

Keira Knightley

The Pirates of the Caribbean star looked pretty in plum for her brother Caleb's nuptials in 2011. She then went for pretty in pink during her wedding with James Righton in 2013.

Kate Bosworth, Michael Polish, Celebrities as Bridesmaids and Brides

John Dolan\/Martha Stewart Weddings\/Splash News

Kate Bosworth

In 2008, the actress rocked a cute black dress as her friend said "I do." Bosworth herself got married to hubby Michael Polish in 2013.

Britney Spears, Celebrities as Bridesmaids and Brides

INFphoto.com

Britney Spears

The Princess of Pop helped her assistant tie the knot in 2011, standing by her side in blue. Spears got married to Kevin Federline in a ceremony in 2004. They divorced in 2007.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Celebrities as Bridesmaids and Brides

SC\/JD\/Flynet\/Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar

The actress donned a pink dress for a 2006 wedding, four years after marrying her hubby, Freddie Prinze Jr., in 2002.

Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Wedding, Celebrities as Bridesmaids and Brides

Philip Ramey\/Corbis via Getty Images\/Splash

Heidi Montag

The former Hills star rocked a navy blue dress for her sister, Holly Montag's wedding in 2014. Heidi had married Spencer Pratt in 2009.

Which celebrity bridesmaid moment was your favorite? Sound off in the comments below. 

And don't forget to stay tuned into E! News all day Saturday for all the coverage surrounding Pippa's big day.

