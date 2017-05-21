Cory Calls Murray a "F--king Mess" After Catching Him "All Over" Another Man on What Happens at The Abbey

Drake Makes History at 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Lets ''Love of His Life'' Nicki Minaj Steal the Show
"You look like you're having a great time."
Cory walked in on Murray "all over" another man on Sunday's What Happens at The Abbey. While at a club, Murray was spending time with his friend and while Murray and a group of people were checking out his abs, Cory walked in.
"I came out tonight because I wanted to work things out with Murray," Cory said on the episode. "I don't want any drama between us anymore, but I walk in and of course Murray's all over somebody."
After seeing this, Cory asked Murray, "What is your deal?"
Cory then told Murray he was letting the man be "all over" him, but Murray denied it.
"What is going through your head?" Cory asked. "Are you that oblivious?"
He went on to tell Murray, "You really don't give a f--k, you don't give a f--k! Why?"
A frustrated Cory then got up to leave, but before he did he told Murray, "You're a f--king mess!"
Watch the recap above to see the heated argument between the couple and to check out more must-see moments from this episode, like when Heidi Montag stopped by The Abbey!