Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Confronts Her Mom's Social Media Habit That "Feels Like Knives Jabbed in Me"

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett is ready to have a conversation, not a confrontation.
As the reality star continues to work on her estranged relationship with mom Patti, the duo is having to share their truths about what hurts them most.
In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, Kendra explained the one habit her mom does online that "pisses me off."
"I get into fights with my friends all the time and they don't go to social media, you know? It's all about the loyalty at the end of the day," Kendra explained. "If I say something to my mom off camera, it should be fair game for her to say how she feels to me on the phone rather than her go to social media and say what she says. We're dealing with privacy verse public. I have to protect my world."
In the sneak peek, recent headlines flashed on the small screen that expressed how upset Kendra was at her mom for speaking out online.
During a cast dinner, however, Patti took responsibility for sharing a few not-so-nice messages.
"The social media thing, I guess that's a big deal for Kendra and that's where we don't see eye to eye, Patti explained. "I use social media just to communicate with my friends or if I have a bad day I vent. Kendra uses her show to vent."
As the pair go back and forth regarding how much they should share on TV, Kendra has one final wish for her mom that continues to be a work in progress.
"It's all going to come down to her accepting me and accepting my imperfections and my life and my husband and things we've gone through in the past because I can't live with that stuff lingering underneath me while I'm trying to raise two kids," Kendra shared in her confessional.
Watch the entire dramatic dinner when Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs Friday night at 9 p.m. on WE tv.