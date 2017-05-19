Aisha Tyler to Pay $2 Million to Ex Jeff Tietjens in Divorce

Aisha Tyler and Jeff Tietjens' more than 20-year marriage has come to an end, while he has scored a hefty spousal support deal.

Tietjens, a lawyer, had filed divorce papers in 2016, saying he and The Talk co-host had separated the previous year. They have no children together. On Wednesday, a stipulated judgment was reached to end their marriage.

The two must abide by the terms of a previously negotiated settlement agreement they signed in December, which states Tyler must pay Tietjens $31,250 per month in spousal support for the next four years, and $1.5 million in total. She must also continue to pay for his annual $500,000 life insurance policy until the end of 2020.

The two will divide up their property and assets, which includes a Hollywood Hills home they had bought in 2002 and sold last summer for more than $2 million.