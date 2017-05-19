Miss USA Kara McCullough's 6 Makeup Bag Must-Haves

If you were one of the many that tuned into the Miss USA 2017 pageant, you probably wondered, "What does it take to win Miss USA?"

We'll tell you (or, you can watch the cult classic Miss Congeniality). It takes self-confidence, a great hairstylist and makeup artist, eloquence, grace, intelligence and the right beauty products. Kara McCullough had all of the above, which is why she took the title. "What attracted me to Miss USA was a secret desire to compete," she told E! News. "I don't really have a performing talent, but I fell in love everything that it had to offer."

This includes access to the best in beauty. "I have very small eyes, and when I initially started doing makeup, I was putting too much eye shadow on the bone above the crease. When I was competing in Miss USA, the makeup artist showed me how to keep the eye shadow on my eyelid only. That was really helpful," Miss USA revealed. "Now, my colors don't go above the crease of my eye. I also stay away from black eyeliner. If you have small eyes, you can use black on the top waterline, but typically you should use a dark blue or a brownish red on your bottom waterline." Duly noted.