Who Is Rachel Lindsay's Fiancé? We Pick the Top Contenders Based on Their Bachelorette Questionnaire Answers

The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay confirmed she's engaged—so, which lucky guy got the final rose?

While her season of the reality show isn't slated to premiere for another few days, the Dallas attorney already confirmed in a conference call on Thursday that she is slated to walk down the aisle.

"I am very much so in love and very much so engaged," she spilled. "I am getting my happy ending!"

The only question that remains is: which one of those 31 men put a ring on it? As the ABC show's host described, Lindsay had quite the options.

"You have all these Type A personalities, some older guys, more professional, because of who Rachel is," Chris Harrison told E! News. "These guys are used to being successful, and good at what they do. And they're not used to having people getting in their face, and so there's some conflict."