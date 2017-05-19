Who Is Rachel Lindsay's Fiancé? We Pick the Top Contenders Based on Their Bachelorette Questionnaire Answers

The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay confirmed she's engaged—so, which lucky guy got the final rose?
While her season of the reality show isn't slated to premiere for another few days, the Dallas attorney already confirmed in a conference call on Thursday that she is slated to walk down the aisle.
"I am very much so in love and very much so engaged," she spilled. "I am getting my happy ending!"
The only question that remains is: which one of those 31 men put a ring on it? As the ABC show's host described, Lindsay had quite the options.
"You have all these Type A personalities, some older guys, more professional, because of who Rachel is," Chris Harrison told E! News. "These guys are used to being successful, and good at what they do. And they're not used to having people getting in their face, and so there's some conflict."
Paul Hebert/ABC
Unfortunately, we have to wait until Monday to see all of the men in action, but we can make some initial predictions based on paper—their Bachelorette questionnaires. So, we read through them all.
According to Lindsay's answers from her season with Nick Viall, she has tattoos, wanted to be former First Lady Michelle Obama for a day, considered graduating law school among her greatest achievements and said she was afraid she had missed out on her chance to find love.
While some of the men's answers were questionable—contestant Alex said he was "selfish, unemotional, unapologetic"—some of the other suitors definitely stood out with their responses.
If we had to bet on who made the final cut, here are our five top contenders:
ABC
Anthony:
Like the new Bachelorette, this 26-year-old education software manager sounds like a smart cookie. He got a Fulbright Grant to teach in the Ivory Coast and worked in Indonesia teaching English. He wants a partner who can hold an intellectual conversation and we're pretty sure Rachel is the gal for that.
ABC
Mohit:
He sounds like he's on the same page as Rachel in regard to marriage and family. He believes being married is a bond for life and, like Rachel, considers having family approval a very important element of the relationship. Plus, he likes rap and country—just like she digs country and Justin Bieber.
ABC
Josiah:
These two are both attorneys, which immediately gives them common ground. Also, like Rachel, he has a tattoo of a bible verse.
ABC
Fred:
This guy has plenty of ambition, considering he has two Master's degrees from different universities that he acquired simultaneously. It sounds like he's close to his mom and sisters and, as bonus points, his favorite artist is Jean-Michel Basquiat—the same artist Rachel listed on her questionnaire. Either it's written in the stars or Fred did his homework. Either way, we're impressed.
ABC
Bryan:
While most of the other contestants are in their late 20s, Bryan is in his 30s and works as a chiropractor. He wants to start a family and sounds charitable. If he could be anyone for a day, it would be Bill Gates because..."I would want to feel the gratification of donating billions of dollars to help so many people around the world. It would be the best feeling."
The Bachelorette airs Monday on ABC.