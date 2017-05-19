The Originals: Klaus & Hope Eat Beignets in This Adorable Sneak Peek

Klaus may have, at times, been a pretty terrifying dude, but that doesn't mean he doesn't know the way to his little girl's heart.

In this exclusive sneak peek of tonight's episode, Klaus (Joseph Morgan) takes his daughter (Summer Fontana) on a little trip to get some of the most delightful sugary treats that New Orleans has to offer: beignets.

As they chow down, Klaus tells Hope the story of the first time he had a beignet thanks to some French nuns, and reveals to her that at one point, he was considered the king of New Orleans, which makes Hope a princess.

What does this have to do with anything happening right now? We don't know, and we don't care, because it's adorable. But we do now really want some beignets.