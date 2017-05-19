9 Amusement Park Easter Eggs You Need to Discover This Summer

2. Black Suits Comin': Universal Orlando's Men in Black: Alien Attack features replicas of the films' sets, but if you want to feel like you're a top secret agent right next to K and J, ask a staffer to get special access to the immigration room. Sure most visitors assume the room is just another feature you walk by in the queue, but if you can get in, MIB fans will love the details inside, like tabloid covers and various paperwork, which is the best Easter egg in the room. Look out for immigration papers for several aliens including Admiral Ackbar from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Kang from The Simpsons, Creed Bratton from The Office, and Dick Solomon from 3rd Rock From the Sun. Warning: Staffers may or may not use the neuralyzer on you after you exit.

3. Hold On To Your Butts: While there, you should probably hit up Universal's Islands of Adventure, since it was voted No. 1 theme park in the world by TripAdvisor last year. The entrance of Camp Jurassic alone features a hidden feature: If you step on the dinosaur footprints, the dinos will roar right at you. Once in the Jurassic Park Discovery Center, be on the lookout for an unassuming can of Barbasol shaving cream. Fans of the film franchise will remember that villain Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) hides dinosaur embryos in a container, which is disguised in the shaving cream can. No word on whether real dino embryos are in Orlando...