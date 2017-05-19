5 Old School Brands That Are Making a Major Comeback

You know what they say: Everything old is new again.

We've heard it before, but if you take a look at the fashion industry, it's clear. Trendsetters like Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez have to get their street style inspiration from somewhere, after all.

We were right there next you when you swore you'd never again wear another logo handbag. Or how uncool were the brands your parents wore on the daily? Back in the day we were more inclined to wear a pair of low-rise Abercrombie jeans than a high-rise pair of Levi's.

It's not that these throwback brands weren't cool, most of us were just too young to appreciate them. 

Need a refresher on what old-school brands you should be shopping right about now?

Kenneth Cole

As of late, Kenneth Cole has been killing it in the accessories department. The traditionally menswear-inspired brand (which your mom probably wore to work back in the '80s when it was founded) is best known among celebs for the their take on rad sneakers—anything from bright blue, to embroidered or even just classic white. Other standouts include figure-flattering swimwear and grown-up wardrobe staples like chic watches and leather loafers. 

Kenneth Cole New York Joey Low-Top Sneaker, $49

Kenneth Cole

Kenneth Cole Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Round Stone Watch, $115

Kenneth Cole

Kenneth Cole New York Garden Groove Off-the-Shoulder One-Piece, $98

Kenneth Cole

Kenneth Cole New York Bowan 2 Convertible Loafer, $150

Kenneth Cole

Kenneth Cole New York 'Lex' Ankle Strap Sandal, $130

Coach

Coach was big back in the day (the brand started up in the 1940's, but we're talking about the '90s) for their logo-heavy leather goods. These days, the brand has been revamped to target a more millennial audience. With Selena Gomez as the new face and with playful designs emphasis on cool motifs and eclectic details) it's safe to say cool girls everywhere love their Coach goods. 

Coach Rouge Leather Satchel, $797

Coach

Coach Patches Dinky Leather Crossbody Bag, $395

Coach

Coach Moto Hiker Boot, $198

Coach

Coach Shark Dress, $695

Coach

Coach Embellished Denim Varsity Jacket, $795

Levi's

This over-100 year old label used to be the go-to denim of dads and truckers, but the brands unchanging dedication to the classics is the exact thing that has made it relevant again—especially among celebs. Everyone's going back to basics and, of course, that means denim everything! If you can't decide on where to start, the oversized boyfriend jacket is a bestseller for a reason.  

Levi's 501 Cutoff Denim Shorts, $70

Levi's

Levi's Wild Dreaming 501 Shorts, $98

Levi's

Levi's x Rolling Stone Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket, $298

Levi's

Levi's Betty Shirt, $49.50

Levi's

Levi's Deconstructed Denim Skirt, $128

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren as a brand is the epitome of American style. It's sophisticated, it's relaxed and it's a step up from your basic jeans and t-shirt. It was originally reserved for the Hamptons set back in the '60s when it started, but thanks to celebs like Taylor Swift, prep is cool again. Even if your style isn't exclusively preppy, everyone can use a pair of classic sunnies or cozy knit sweater. 

Ralph Lauren Bedford Sunglasses, $279

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Joni Striped Canvas Espadrille, $198

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Flag Cotton Crewneck Sweater, $145

Ralph Lauren

Lauren Ralph Lauren Double-Breasted Trench Coat, $200

Ralph Lauren

Lauren Ralph Lauren Wide Leg Jumpsuit, $200

Tommy Hilfiger

To its core, Tommy Hilfiger is pretty much the OG athleisure brand. Rewind to the ‘80s when the brand started up,  and the blue and red logo was everywhere. Now, celebs are bringing back that very motif in the form of bralettes and sweatpants. The peak of the brand's comeback happened when Gigi Hadid hoped onboard to co-design a Cali-themed collection last year (naturally, the collab is a hit).   

Tommy Hilfiger Metallic Sneakers, $145

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger Patchwork Print Flared Dress, $286

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy x Gigi Hadid 'Venice' Skinny Jeans, $112

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger Seamless Bandeau Bra, $28

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger X UO Retro Short, $39

Go on, all the celebs are doing it.

Too bad your parents didn't save their vintage denim. 

