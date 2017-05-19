Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian Reminisce on Childhood Memories With Their Dad During Nostalgic Trip to Palm Springs

Khloe Kardashian Bonds With Rob's Imaginary Friend to Get Back at Her Sisters: "I Don't Need You Guys!"
Oh, the good ol' days!
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are taking it back in time and reminiscing about their childhood during a trip to Palm Springs in this sentimental sneak peek from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
In the midst of their weekend escape, the sisters decide to visit their Nana and Papa's former house for the first time in 10 years. After Kim knocks on the door, the current homeowner Scott welcomes them inside for a tour.
As the girls walk around the property, memories of their grandparents and dad Robert Kardashian immediately come flooding back. "We have so many home videos of us in this pool," Kim recalls.
She also explains, "Palm Springs is just like such a nostalgic place for us. Our grandparents' house looks exactly the same and it's so heartwarming. We just have so many amazing memories and fun stories that just remind us of our childhood."
Take a look at the Kardashian sisters' trip down memory lane in the clip above!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!