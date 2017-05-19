Meghan Markle Preps for Pippa Middleton's Wedding With $325 Facial

ESC: Meghan Markle

Photo Credit: X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle is getting ready for the biggest wedding of the season.

This weekend Prince Harry's significant other will be on the world's stage with British royalty—no pressure! How is she prepping for the Pippa Middleton's ceremony? The actress took to Covent Garden for a proper facial, a source told E! News. She went to see facialist Nichola Joss, who's been the actress' London-based skin-care expert for almost two years. How did the beauty pro help Meghan reach skin fit for royalty?

The actress indulged in an Inner Sculpting Facial. Nichola's premiere facial includes a lymphatic massage, which reduces puffiness and encourages the muscles to sit higher on the face. The skin pro uses a technique on the face that's similar to a deep tissue massage.

"I created the technique from years of trying to find a facial that was going to give my clients that natural face lift whilst toning and firming muscles and destressing the muscle tissue allowing it to sit in its natural, graceful position, full of vitality and radiance," she said to Into the Gloss.

Adding a number of serums and products, this 60 minute beauty practice promises radiant skin, but will cost you $325.

That may not be a huge ask from Meghan, as she places skin care as a priority. While in Toronto (where she films Suits), the actress schedules time to see facialist Lorinda Zimmerman, owner of W Skincare. The skin pro is known for her use of Doubleblast Microdermabrasion and Cold Laser Treatment.

Meghan's skin will be fit for a queen (...or at least a potential royal).

