The Dynasty Revival Cast Has Already Perfected the Dramatic Reaction Shot and It's Beautiful to Watch

Warning: the video above will give you chills. That's how damn good the cast is at bringing the dramatic stare. Of course, Alan Dale, ever the professional with his experience on soaps such as Neighbors and The O.C., even added in his own dialogue, warning, "I know everything."

But the revival's new guys, Sam Adegoke, Rafael de la Fuente and James Mackay, were more than able to hold their own, even if Rafael admitted he had no idea what is look's "subtext" was. (Whatever it was, we didn't hate it!)

Gossip Girl and The O.C.'s Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage have teamed with the original show's creators, Esther and Richard Shapiro, to bring the soap that defined the '80s to 2017. And judging from the video above, they've assembled the right cast for the job.