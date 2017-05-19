EXCLUSIVE!

The Dynasty Revival Cast Has Already Perfected the Dramatic Reaction Shot and It's Beautiful to Watch

by Tierney Bricker

Oh. My. Dynasty.

Rejoice, soap lovers, because The CW is bringing back one of TV's most iconic series, Dynasty, and it looks just as over-the-top and decadent as the original show.

And while they have some pretty big shoulder pads to fill (All hail, Joan Collins!), the cast is more than ready for their dramatic close-up. We know this because E! News put them on the spot on the red carpet at the network's Upfront presentation in New York City, asking Alan Dale, Elizabeth Gillies and Nathalie Kelley to give us their best dramatic turn to the camera.

Warning: the video above will give you chills. That's how damn good the cast is at bringing the dramatic stare. Of course, Alan Dale, ever the professional with his experience on soaps such as Neighbors and The O.C., even added in his own dialogue, warning, "I know everything."

But the revival's new guys, Sam Adegoke, Rafael de la Fuente and James Mackay, were more than able to hold their own, even if Rafael admitted he had no idea what is look's "subtext" was. (Whatever it was, we didn't hate it!)

Gossip Girl and The O.C.'s Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage have teamed with the original show's creators, Esther and Richard Shapiro, to bring the soap that defined the '80s to 2017. And judging from the video above, they've assembled the right cast for the job.

Dynasty will air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on The CW this fall.

