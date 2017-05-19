Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Premieres

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Matthew Perry, Watch What Happens Live

Matthew Perry Reveals Which Friends Storyline He Nixed—and What He Does With His Residuals

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom

Allow Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Donna Lynne Champlin to Regale You With Her Stalking Story

Lena Dunham, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Lena Dunham Cancels Lenny IRL Tour Due to Worsening of Endometriosis

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales sets sail May 26.

In the weeks leading up the blockbuster's theatrical release, Javier Bardem, Orlando Bloom, Jerry Bruckheimer, Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush and Brenton Thwaites have traveled the globe to promote the fifth installment in the popular franchise. The film's press tour kicked off May 11 at Shanghai Disney Resort and marked the first time a Hollywood film premiered in Mainland China. A screening was held at the Walt Disney Grand Theatre at Disneytown, and they later stopped by Shanghai Disneyland's Treasure Cove, the first pirate-themed land at a Disney park.

Directors Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg joined the actors on the adventure.

Next up was a May 14 visit to Disneyland Paris—part of the theme park's 25th anniversary celebrations. Actress Kaya Scodelario joined the cast and crew outside Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Photos

Pirates of the Caribbean World Premieres: 2003 vs. 2017

The group set sail for the United States and attended the Hollywood premiere May 18. E! News was on the red carpet, where Rush called the movie an "epic tale," adding, "To have Orlando back was great." Bardem, meanwhile, said it was "great" to work with Depp: "You never know what he will bring!" Bruckheimer, who started the series in 2003, praised Depp's "wonderful" return as Captain Jack Sparrow, telling E! News, "We'd love to do more if we can get him back!"

Before the film hits theaters next week, look back at its world premieres:

 

Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Jesse Grant\/Getty Images for Disney

Ahoy, Me Hearties!

Hollywood: Captain Jack Sparrow himself, Johnny Depp, arrives at the Dolby Theatre.

Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Rich Polk\/Getty Images for Disney

Up in the Air

Hollywood: Jugglers perform outside the venue.

Orlando Bloom, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Jesse Grant\/Getty Images for Disney

A Seadog

Hollywood: Orlando Bloom reprises his role as Will Turner, Captain of the Flying Dutchman.

Article continues below

Kaya Scodelario, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Marc Flores\/Getty Images for Disney

Lovely Lass

Hollywood: Kaya Scodelario joins the cast as astronomer Carina Smyth.

Brenton Thwaites, Chloe Pacey, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Marc Flores\/Getty Images for Disney

Scupper That!

Hollywood: Brenton Thwaites brings his girlfriend Chloe Pacey to the event.

Sean Bailey, Javier Bardem, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Jesse Grant\/Getty Images for Disney

Fire in the Hole

Hollywood: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures president Sean Bailey hobnobs with Javier Bardem, who plays Captain Armando Salazar.

Article continues below

Jerry Bruckheimer, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Jesse Grant\/Getty Images for Disney

Arr!

Hollywood: Producer Jerry Bruckheimer offers up his John Hancock.

Kevin McNally, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Rich Polk\/Getty Images for Disney

Buttoned Up Buccaneer

Hollywood: Kevin McNally reprises his role as First Mate Joshamee Gibbs.

Geoffrey Rush, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Jesse Grant\/Getty Images for Disney

Blow Me Down!

Hollywood: Geoffrey Rush is back as the one-legged pirate Captain Hector Barbossa.

Article continues below

Geoff Zanelli, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Marc Flores\/Getty Images for Disney

Yo Ho Ho

Hollywood: Composer Geoff Zanelli snaps selfies with costumed fans.

Espen Sandberg, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Rich Polk\/Getty Images for Disney

What a Rascal

Hollywood: Director Espen Sandberg strikes a pose before making his way inside.

Kaya Scodelario, Benjamin Walker, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Marc Flores\/Getty Images for Disney

Show a Leg!

Hollywood: Kaya (with husband Benjamin Walker) turns heads in Dolce & Gabbana.

Article continues below

Joachim Ronning, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Jesse Grant\/Getty Images for Disney

Marooned Man

Hollywood: Director Joachim Rønning mugs for the camera.

Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Rich Polk\/Getty Images for Disney

Suited Up Scoundrel

Hollywood: Depp doffs his jacket for a more casual look.

Brenton Thwaites, Geoffrey Rush, Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Orlando Bloom, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Jesse Grant\/Getty Images for Disney

Splice the Mainbrace

Hollywood: The cast and crew introduce the 3D film inside the theatre.

Article continues below

Orlando Bloom, Jerry Bruckheimer, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Kristy Sparow\/Getty Images for Disney

Avast Ye

Paris: Orlando and Jerry pose for a photo near Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Geoffrey Rush, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Francois Durand\/Getty Images for Disney

Blimey!

Paris: Geoffrey answers fans' questions via a Twitter mirror.

Kaya Scodelario, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Kristy Sparow\/Getty Images for Disney

Pirate Booty

Paris: Kaya models an Elie Saab Pre-Fall 2017 dress.

Article continues below

Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Handout\/Getty Images

But Where Has the Rum Gone?

Paris: Johnny is a wanted man—much like his Disney alter ego.

Brenton Thwaites, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Kristy Sparow\/Getty Images for Disney

Ahoy, Matey!

Paris: Brenton is ready for his close-up.

Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Orlando Bloom, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Kristy Sparow\/Getty Images for Disney

Shiver Me Timbers

Paris: Johnny, Javier and Orlando are in the heart of Fantasyland.

Article continues below

Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Francois Durand\/Getty Images for Disney

Setting Sail

Paris: The cast and crew stop for a photo op.

Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Francois Durand\/Getty Images for Disney

Thar She Blows!

Paris: In France, the film is titled Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge.

Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Disney

Heave Ho

Shanghai: Johnny digs for gold at Treasure Cove.

Article continues below

Geoffrey Rush, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Disney

Old Salt

Shanghai: A hungry Geoffrey fuels up at Barbossa's Bounty.

Orlando Bloom, Javier Bardem, Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Disney

All Hands Hoay

Shanghai: Orlando, Javier, Johnny and Geoffrey host a press conference.

Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Disney

No Scallywag

Shanghai: Johnny makes his way down the red carpet.

Article continues below

Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Disney

Nice Monkey Jacket

Shanghai: Johnny rocks a Christian Dior look.

Orlando Bloom, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Disney

Aye, Aye, Captain!

Shanghai: Orlando (in Prada) stops for selfies.

Brenton Thwaites, Pirates of the Caribbean

JOHANNES EISELE\/AFP\/Getty Images

Shark Bait

Shanghai: Brenton plays Henry Turner in the fifth film in the series.

Article continues below

Jerry Bruckheimer, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Disney

No Hornswaggler

Shanghai: Jerry signs autographs as he makes his way into the theater.

Javier Bardem, Pirates of the Caribbean

JOHANNES EISELE\/AFP\/Getty Images

Walk the Plank

Shanghai: Javier tries to calm the enthusiastic crowd.

Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Javier Bardem, Geoffrey Rush, Brenton Thwaites, Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales, Premiere

Disney

A Pirate's Life for Me

Shanghai: The gang introduces the film at the Walt Disney Grand Theatre in Disneytown.

Article continues below

For more from the premiere, tune in to E! News tonight at 7 and 11, only on E!

TAGS/ Disney , Pirates Of The Caribbean , Movies , Premieres , Javier Bardem , Orlando Bloom , Johnny Depp , Celebrities , Entertainment , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again