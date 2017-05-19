Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Premieres

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales sets sail May 26.
In the weeks leading up the blockbuster's theatrical release, Javier Bardem, Orlando Bloom, Jerry Bruckheimer, Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush and Brenton Thwaites have traveled the globe to promote the fifth installment in the popular franchise. The film's press tour kicked off May 11 at Shanghai Disney Resort and marked the first time a Hollywood film premiered in Mainland China. A screening was held at the Walt Disney Grand Theatre at Disneytown, and they later stopped by Shanghai Disneyland's Treasure Cove, the first pirate-themed land at a Disney park.
Directors Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg joined the actors on the adventure.
Next up was a May 14 visit to Disneyland Paris—part of the theme park's 25th anniversary celebrations. Actress Kaya Scodelario joined the cast and crew outside Sleeping Beauty Castle.
The group set sail for the United States and attended the Hollywood premiere May 18. E! News was on the red carpet, where Rush called the movie an "epic tale," adding, "To have Orlando back was great." Bardem, meanwhile, said it was "great" to work with Depp: "You never know what he will bring!" Bruckheimer, who started the series in 2003, praised Depp's "wonderful" return as Captain Jack Sparrow, telling E! News, "We'd love to do more if we can get him back!"
Before the film hits theaters next week, look back at its world premieres:
Jesse Grant\/Getty Images for Disney
Hollywood: Captain Jack Sparrow himself, Johnny Depp, arrives at the Dolby Theatre.
Rich Polk\/Getty Images for Disney
Hollywood: Jugglers perform outside the venue.
Jesse Grant\/Getty Images for Disney
Hollywood: Orlando Bloom reprises his role as Will Turner, Captain of the Flying Dutchman.
Article continues below
Marc Flores\/Getty Images for Disney
Hollywood: Kaya Scodelario joins the cast as astronomer Carina Smyth.
Marc Flores\/Getty Images for Disney
Hollywood: Brenton Thwaites brings his girlfriend Chloe Pacey to the event.
Jesse Grant\/Getty Images for Disney
Hollywood: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures president Sean Bailey hobnobs with Javier Bardem, who plays Captain Armando Salazar.
Article continues below
Jesse Grant\/Getty Images for Disney
Hollywood: Producer Jerry Bruckheimer offers up his John Hancock.
Rich Polk\/Getty Images for Disney
Hollywood: Kevin McNally reprises his role as First Mate Joshamee Gibbs.
Jesse Grant\/Getty Images for Disney
Hollywood: Geoffrey Rush is back as the one-legged pirate Captain Hector Barbossa.
Article continues below
Marc Flores\/Getty Images for Disney
Hollywood: Composer Geoff Zanelli snaps selfies with costumed fans.
Rich Polk\/Getty Images for Disney
Hollywood: Director Espen Sandberg strikes a pose before making his way inside.
Marc Flores\/Getty Images for Disney
Hollywood: Kaya (with husband Benjamin Walker) turns heads in Dolce & Gabbana.
Article continues below
Jesse Grant\/Getty Images for Disney
Hollywood: Director Joachim Rønning mugs for the camera.
Rich Polk\/Getty Images for Disney
Hollywood: Depp doffs his jacket for a more casual look.
Jesse Grant\/Getty Images for Disney
Hollywood: The cast and crew introduce the 3D film inside the theatre.
Article continues below
Kristy Sparow\/Getty Images for Disney
Paris: Orlando and Jerry pose for a photo near Sleeping Beauty Castle.
Francois Durand\/Getty Images for Disney
Paris: Geoffrey answers fans' questions via a Twitter mirror.
Kristy Sparow\/Getty Images for Disney
Paris: Kaya models an Elie Saab Pre-Fall 2017 dress.
Article continues below
Handout\/Getty Images
Paris: Johnny is a wanted man—much like his Disney alter ego.
Kristy Sparow\/Getty Images for Disney
Paris: Brenton is ready for his close-up.
Kristy Sparow\/Getty Images for Disney
Paris: Johnny, Javier and Orlando are in the heart of Fantasyland.
Article continues below
Francois Durand\/Getty Images for Disney
Paris: The cast and crew stop for a photo op.
Francois Durand\/Getty Images for Disney
Paris: In France, the film is titled Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge.
Disney
Shanghai: Johnny digs for gold at Treasure Cove.
Article continues below
Disney
Shanghai: A hungry Geoffrey fuels up at Barbossa's Bounty.
Disney
Shanghai: Orlando, Javier, Johnny and Geoffrey host a press conference.
Disney
Shanghai: Johnny makes his way down the red carpet.
Article continues below
Disney
Shanghai: Johnny rocks a Christian Dior look.
Disney
Shanghai: Orlando (in Prada) stops for selfies.
JOHANNES EISELE\/AFP\/Getty Images
Shanghai: Brenton plays Henry Turner in the fifth film in the series.
Article continues below
Disney
Shanghai: Jerry signs autographs as he makes his way into the theater.
JOHANNES EISELE\/AFP\/Getty Images
Shanghai: Javier tries to calm the enthusiastic crowd.
Disney
Shanghai: The gang introduces the film at the Walt Disney Grand Theatre in Disneytown.
Article continues below
For more from the premiere, tune in to E! News tonight at 7 and 11, only on E!