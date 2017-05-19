The Bachelorette Premiere Sneak Peek: Watch What Happens When Corinne Olympios Returns

She's ba-aaack!

The Bachelorette returns on Monday, May 22, and when it does, Rachel Lindsay is bringing along her girl squad to help her prepare to meet her 31 suitors. And yes, that includes Corinne Olympios, who will make an appearance in the ABC reality hit's season premiere, along with other women from Nick Viall's season.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek above, Rachel sits down with Corinne, Raven Gates, Alexis Waters, Kristina Schulman and more, and surprisingly, Corinne offers up more than just cheese pasta recipes and free Team Corn hats.