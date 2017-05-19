Riverdale: New and Surprising Romances Are Coming in Season 2

Move aside, Archie/Veronica/Betty/Jughead.
While that love quadrangle will never actually die, Riverdale is making room for some other love stories in season two, at least according to Ashleigh Murray and Madelaine Petsch, who spilled a bit of scoop on the carpet before the CW's Upfront presentation in NYC on Thursday.
While Cheryl (Petsch) is currently a sort of "phoenix being reborn from the ashes" since she burned her house down, it's not all bad news for her.
"She went through so much in season one and she's so broken down that I think season two...she's deciding she's done, and she's going to be colder and meaner than ever," Petsch says. "And there's going to be a little bit of an unexpected love interest for Cheryl, finally."
And is it someone we know?
"That I cannot disclose at this time," she tells us.
Getty Images
While Petsch couldn't tell us who her character might be dating next season, Murray was happy to spill on the love life of the lead singer of Josie and the Pussycats.
"There's going to be a love interest—a possible love interest—between Josie and Reggie," Murray says.
Reggie was actually just recast after Ross Butler had to commit to 13 Reasons Why instead of Riverdale, so Charles Melton will now be taking on the role.
"I have met him, and he's great," Murray says of Melton. "He's got a really great sense of moments and he's not afraid to take risks and go there. He takes direction really well. He's different from Ross because they're not the same person, but he's gonna be good."
While that pairing does sound fun, Murray says it might not be entirely for love.
"I justify it as it could be more of an elitist move as opposed to a move of the heart," she says. "That's what I think in my mind. It's like if Josie's going to walk the halls with somebody on her arm...Just like Veronica says, some arm candy's great, and Reggie's great arm candy."
Riverdale returns to the CW this fall on Wednesdays at 8 p.m.