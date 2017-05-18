Four of Josh Duggars’ Sisters Reportedly Sue City and Police for Releasing Child Molestation Reports

It's been two years since Josh Duggar's molestation controversy was first revealed, and four of the Duggar daughters are seeking justice.

According to TMZ, Jill, Jessa, Jinger and Joy Duggar have all filed a lawsuit against the Springdale, Ark. over police documents that were leaked in 2015.

The lawsuit alleges that the investigative reports that were conducted back in 2006 took place when all four were under age, therefore they were told that the reports would only be made available to law enforcement and child service officers if need be.