Missy Returns: Doctor Who Welcomes Back Michelle Gomez (For the Last Time?)

Guess who's ba-ack!

The Doctor's best frenemy is back on Doctor Who this weekend, and it might just be the beginning of the end of an era.

Michelle Gomez has played the first female regeneration of the Master, renamed Missy, since season eight, and has been showing up occasionally to both help and torment the Doctor ever since. Last week, news came out that Gomez would be leaving the series at the end of season 10, along with star Peter Capaldi and showrunner Steven Moffat.

While Gomez' initial quotes made it seem pretty certain that season 10 would be the end of Missy, Gomez says to not be so sure.

"You just never know, especially with Missy, what's going to happen," the actress told E! News over the phone. "I think at the moment it feels like she's done because Peter's done and Steven's done, and it feels like it's the end of that era, but you know, never say never, for now."