Grey's Anatomy Season 13 Finale: Did Everyone Survive the Explosion?

What a weirdly happy ending to such a stressful episode!

On Grey's Anatomy, the hospital has exploded before, and doctors and children have died and nearly died before, but never has it just been one doctor and one of the children from Big Little Lies braving that exploding hospital alone before, while the other doctors just kind of wander around with no idea what's even going on. We felt like we were breathing in smoke for an hour.

After the explosions started last week, Stephanie (Jerrika Hinton) and Erin (Darby Camp) were both still alive, but something had fallen on Erin's leg and Stephanie had to basically MacGyver a splint in the burning hospital room. Eventually, after much stress, Stephanie and Erin made their way up the stairwell to the roof, where no one could hear Stephanie's cries.

Ben (Jason George) eventually remembered where he had seen Stephanie in the hallway and he and the firefighters eventually found her desperately trying to keep Erin from coding. In trying to keep Erin alive (which she did!), Stephanie ignored any advice to take care of herself, and wouldn't you know it, she passed out.