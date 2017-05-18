Jersey Shore's Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino Reveals He Was ''Heavily Using'' on the Show

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino may be going on 19 months of sobriety, but he still faces the repercussions of his partying days.

The former Jersey Shore star—who now joins WeTV's Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Family edition—opened up to E! News about his days on the reality show and how he still feels shocked over his actions.

"I was watching it for the first time in years, and I was like, 'Oh my God! I was like that?' And then again, like I said, I was wild," he told us. "I was in my twenties, and I was using heavily."