5 Things We Hope Happen If Rihanna and Drake Reunite at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

With a combined 34 nominations between them for this year's Billboard Music Awards, Rihanna and Drake are bound to be the toast of the musical town. But, will their potential reunion play out like a sweet harmony or minor chord?

If you need a refresher on this on-and-off pairing, they most recently rekindled their flames toward the end of last summer on the heels of their collaboration for his fourth studio album, Views, and her eighth studio album, Anti.

"He still loves her and never stopped. Rihanna is the one that's been not wanting to settle down in the past," a source told E! News at the time. "They are having fun spending time with each other. Their music together got them close again."