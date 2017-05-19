Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins Disney XD's Ducktales Reboot

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images; Disney
Disney XD is not going to miss their shot.
E! News has learned that the network has added Lin-Manuel Miranda to the voice cast of their highly-anticipated Ducktales reboot. The Hamilton creator, a lifelong aficionado himself, will lend his voice to the recurring fan-favorite character Gizmoduck, a Duckburg hero whose true identity is Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera, a brilliant young intern working for Scrooge McDuck's personal mad scientist, Gyro Gearloose.
"Growing up as a Cuban-American comics enthusiast, I was always hungry for a Latino hero to call my own," co-producer and story editor Francisco Angones said in a statement. "In developing the new series, Matt and I leapt at the opportunity to adapt DuckTales' marquee hero into a young scientist character with Latin-inspired roots."
Executive producer Matt Youngberg added, "Lin came to mind instantly for the role of Gizmoduck. His rapid-fire earnestness paired with his wide-eyed yet determined optimism made him the perfect person to yell 'BLATHERING BLATHERSKITE!'"
Miranda joins a roster of voices that's already an embarrassment of riches, including David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck; Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan as the voices of Huey, Dewey and Louie, respectively; Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack; Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack and Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley.
Ducktales has already been renewed for a second season ahead of its premiere this summer.
Ducktales premieres summer 2017 on Disney XD.