Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins Disney XD's Ducktales Reboot

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images; Disney

Disney XD is not going to miss their shot.

E! News has learned that the network has added Lin-Manuel Miranda to the voice cast of their highly-anticipated Ducktales reboot. The Hamilton creator, a lifelong aficionado himself, will lend his voice to the recurring fan-favorite character Gizmoduck, a Duckburg hero whose true identity is Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera, a brilliant young intern working for Scrooge McDuck's personal mad scientist, Gyro Gearloose. 

"Growing up as a Cuban-American comics enthusiast, I was always hungry for a Latino hero to call my own," co-producer and story editor Francisco Angones said in a statement. "In developing the new series, Matt and I leapt at the opportunity to adapt DuckTales' marquee hero into a young scientist character with Latin-inspired roots."

Executive producer Matt Youngberg added, "Lin came to mind instantly for the role of Gizmoduck. His rapid-fire earnestness paired with his wide-eyed yet determined optimism made him the perfect person to yell 'BLATHERING BLATHERSKITE!'"

Miranda joins a roster of voices that's already an embarrassment of riches, including David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck; Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan as the voices of Huey, Dewey and Louie, respectively; Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack; Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack and Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley.

Ducktales has already been renewed for a second season ahead of its premiere this summer.

Are you looking forward to Miranda as the new Gizmoduck? Sound off in the comments below!

Ducktales premieres summer 2017 on Disney XD.

