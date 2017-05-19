Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins Disney XD's Ducktales Reboot

Disney XD is not going to miss their shot.

E! News has learned that the network has added Lin-Manuel Miranda to the voice cast of their highly-anticipated Ducktales reboot. The Hamilton creator, a lifelong aficionado himself, will lend his voice to the recurring fan-favorite character Gizmoduck, a Duckburg hero whose true identity is Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera, a brilliant young intern working for Scrooge McDuck's personal mad scientist, Gyro Gearloose.

"Growing up as a Cuban-American comics enthusiast, I was always hungry for a Latino hero to call my own," co-producer and story editor Francisco Angones said in a statement. "In developing the new series, Matt and I leapt at the opportunity to adapt DuckTales' marquee hero into a young scientist character with Latin-inspired roots."