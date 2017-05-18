Never-Before-Heard Chris Cornell Songs to Be Released One Day After His Death

The world will receive a posthumous gift from Chris Cornell on Friday.

Just one day after the Soundgarden rocker was found dead in his Detroit hotel room, some of his never-before-heard music will be released.

As you may recall, Cornell was featured on the soundtrack for the 1992 Matt Dillon-lead flick Singles. In honor of its 25th anniversary, Warner Bros. is releasing a two-disc reissue, which will feature unreleased material from the late rockstar, according to Spin.

The bonus track will also include Cornell's "Nowhere But You," "Spoon Man," "Flutter Girl" and "Missing" among two other songs titled "Ferry Boat #3" and "Score Piece #4." There's also one song from Soundgarden, "Birth Ritual (Live)."