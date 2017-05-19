Cher's Most Iconic & Controversial Fashion Moments of All Time

From her early days on Sonny and Cher to her wildest, boundary-breaking Bob Mackie looks, Cher has never been anything other than original.

This Sunday at the Billboard Music Awards 2017, Gwen Stefani is set to turn back time and present the style legend with a well-deserved Billboard's Icon Award (and then Cher's set to perform at her first award show in 15 years—no big deal).

So in anticipation of the big event (because you know anything involving Cher is a big event), we've rounded up her best, most iconic, most controversial looks of all time.