Cher's Most Iconic & Controversial Fashion Moments of All Time

ESC: Cher

Michelson/ZUMApress.com

From her early days on Sonny and Cher to her wildest, boundary-breaking Bob Mackie looks, Cher has never been anything other than original.

This Sunday at the Billboard Music Awards 2017, Gwen Stefani is set to turn back time and present the style legend with a well-deserved Billboard's Icon Award (and then Cher's set to perform at her first award show in 15 years—no big deal).

So in anticipation of the big event (because you know anything involving Cher is a big event), we've rounded up her best, most iconic, most controversial looks of all time.

Without further ado, here's all the proof you need to realize how deserving Cher really is...of any style award ever. 

Start scrolling through all her major fashion moments!

ESC: Cher

Bettmann\/Getty Images

1972

ESC: Cher

Silver Screen Collection\/Getty Images

1973

ESC: Cher

Ron Galella\/WireImage

1974

ESC: Cher

Ron Galella Collection

1974

ESC: Cher

Michael Ochs Archives\/Getty Images

1975

ESC: Cher

Harry Langdon\/Getty Images

1978

ESC: Cher

Ron Galella\/WireImage

1985

ESC: Cher

Michelson\/ZUMApress.com

1986

ESC: Cher

Ron Galella\/WireImage

1988

ESC: Cher

Ron Galella\/WireImage

1988

ESC: Cher

Ron Galella\/WireImage

1991

ESC: Cher

Jim Smeal\/WireImage

1991

ESC: Cher

Ron Davis\/Getty Images

1994

ESC: Cher

Jeff Kravitz\/FilmMagic

1998

ESC: Cher

Jean-Paul Aussenard\/WireImage

2002

ESC: Cher

Rick Diamond\/WireImage

2005

Have a favorite?

Tell us in the comments below!

