Why You Should Start Buying Purple Shampoo Immediately

The jury's still out on if blondes really do have more fun, but one thing is for sure: Purple shampoo is a blondie's BFF.

Yes, lightening up your locks entails pricy monthly visits to the salon and countless hours in your hairdresser's chair. Unfortunately, however, that still doesn't mean you won't end up with brassy, orange-y highlights when it's all said and done.

So how do you ensure that your color falls on the cooler, icier side of the spectrum? It's all about the at-home maintenance, people.