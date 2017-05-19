Allow Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Donna Lynne Champlin to Regale You With Her Stalking Story

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend basically blew everything up in the season two finale. A refresher: Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) and Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) were about to get married…until Josh ran off to become a priest. This left Rebecca to do the only thing she knew how: embrace the name of her show and truly become the crazy ex-girlfriend.

"Rebecca's telling herself she's Walter White, but at the end of the day she's not Walter White. I think that's always what's interesting to [Aline Brosh McKenna] and I is, what is the story Rebecca is telling herself? What is the role she's trying to fill and what are the gaps in her personality that prevent her or allow her to fill those different roles," Bloom told E! News at The CW's 2017 Upfront.