Teresa Giudice Celebrates Birthday With Her Girls Ahead of Family's Restaurant Opening

Happy birthday, Teresa Giudice!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star turned 45 Thursday and celebrated with her family, including her four daughters—Gia, 16, Gabriella, 12, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 7.

Teresa posted on her Instagram page a photo of them surrounding her as well as a black and white zebra-style frosted cake that reads, "Happy birthday Teresa."

This marks the second birthday Teresa has celebrated with her kids without husband Joe Giudice, who began a 41-month prison sentence for fraud in March 2016. He was jailed as scheduled months after Teresa served 11 months behind bars for the same crime and is due to be released in 2019.

This also marks the first birthday Teresa has celebrated since her mother Antonia Gorga passed away at age 66 this past March.