Best Dressed Stars at Cannes Film Festival 2017: Bella Hadid, Elle Fanning & More!

Although both ladies were wearing body-accentuating silhouettes, voluminous ball gowns are more than welcome at this event. Winnie Harlow walked up the iconic red stairs in a contrasting, blue dress that'd make any modern-day Cinderella proud. At the same time, Elle Fanning's graphic dress was a show-stopper. With a statement train, the actress stunned while looking over her shoulder.

To see more Best Dressed looks from the Cannes Film Festival, keep scrolling.