How Kylie Jenner Got in Great Shape By Basically Doing Nothing

Kylie Jenner has been looking super toned these days.
The 19-year-old stepped out on Los Angeles while filming her new E! docu-series Life of Kylie on Wednesday, wearing a pair of black P.E Nation biking shorts and a sports bra. The ensemble showed off her noticeably slimmer waist, toned abs and legs.
So, of course, the photos beg the question: What is she doing to get so fit?!
The answer will probably leave you unsatisfied...She's pretty much doing nothing.
Kylie has openly admitted on Snapchat that she doesn't like working out, and she's always eating whatever she wants for the most part—from french fries to burgers to bacon.
However, over the last few years she said she's been a little more focused on eating healthier. In fact, she told E! News she lost weight after finding out she's lactose intolerant. Thus, she said she's been focused on cutting dairy from her diet and drinking pressed juices, which have helped her slim down.
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Even her big sis Khloe Kardashian—who works out daily with Kourtney Kardashian—took to her app in November and admitted Kylie isn't into her sisters' fitness routine.
"Kylie doesn't really work out," Khloe wrote. "She did come with Kourt and me one time, when Don was training us. Don does four quarters in each session, and Kylie only stayed for one quarter."
OK, so we know what you're wondering now...If she doesn't work out, how does she look so toned?
While many reports claim it's from plastic surgery, Kylie has continued to deny those rumors. Rather, she credits contouring and good angles.
"I swear there are things you can do to work on problem areas without having to think about plastic surgery," she wrote on her app once, adding, "(Contouring has changed my life!)"
In that same post, she also denied that's she's ever had breast implants.
"No, people—I haven't gotten breast implants," she wrote. "Everyone is obsessed with that. Truth is, as I've gotten older, I've gained 15 pounds and my body has changed; I've definitely filled out."
This is something she reiterated in an interview with InStyle magazine in October.
"They're not big," she said of her boobs. "I've thought about [getting breast implants], but I'm like, why ruin it? I have really good boobs naturally and they're a cute little size. I'm not against it, but right now, it's a no from me."
She also promised she has no butt implants either.
"I used to be 120 [lbs]. I was like 16, I was really skinny…Now I'm pushing like 136 [lbs]…but it's alright, I like the chunkiness," she said.
As for her famous curves, Kylie said sometimes it's a facade
"It's good to know your angles," she told the magazine. "Always know your angles. I don't think I really have the fattest ass, but I know my angles."
Finally, there's always one thing the reality star can count on: the Caitlyn Jenner genes, which she said she thinks is a big help for maintaining her toned figured.
Some people are just more #blessed than others!