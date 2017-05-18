Bachelor Nation's Becca Tilley and Robert Graham Break Up

Another Bachelor couple has called it quits.

A source confirmed to E! News Thursday that Becca Tilley and Robert Graham have split, following a report by Us Weekly. Graham declined to comment and Tilley has not made any public remarks.

They began dating in 2016 after being friends for years.

In 2015, Tilley was the runner-up on season 19 of The Bachelor with star Chris Soules and gained notoriety as the show's self-proclaimed virgin, saying she wanted to wait until marriage to have sex. She went on to compete on the following season with Ben Higgins. Robert competed on season nine of The Bachelorette with Desiree Hartsock and later competed on season one of Bachelor in Paradise.