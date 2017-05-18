Mama Pope Is No Joke in the Scandal Season 6 Finale, Bellamy Young Warns

That said, this is still Scandal and we've still got two hours to go. You know there are still plenty of twists and turns to come. "Oh, it's Scandal. Nothing it as it seems. No, no, no. You've just scratched the surface," Young teased. "That up and dirty martini is a little amuse bouche. There's a four-course meal!"

As Olivia (Kerry Washington) and the rest of the Gladiators spring into action to stop the first female president from being assassinated as she's sworn into office, Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) will be counting down his final moments in office. And, as Young teased when asked for three words to describe the finale, nothing will ever be the same. "Everything must change," she said, before admitting that Twitter's going to be full of a lot of a particular sort of emoji by the time the final credits roll on season six.

"Oh, gosh, I don't know," she said when asked to predict the hashtag fans will have trending. "How about just like a series of terrified cat emojis?! [Laughs]"